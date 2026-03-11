Cybersecurity vital for digital trade: Sardar Tahir Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, MAR 11 /DNA/ – President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sardar Tahir Mehmood, has emphasized that cybersecurity has become a critical requirement for safeguarding Pakistan’s digital economy, protecting business operations, and ensuring national security in an increasingly interconnected world.

Addressing a conference on Cyber Secure Pakistan here on Wednesday, he said that the rapid growth of digital platforms, e-commerce, digital banking, and fintech services has created vast opportunities for economic development. However, the expansion of the digital ecosystem has also increased exposure to cyber threats, data breaches, financial fraud, and cyber espionage.

He noted that ensuring the protection of digital infrastructure and data is essential for building trust in the digital system and encouraging investment in Pakistan’s technology sector. He stressed that the country needs a comprehensive cybersecurity framework that includes strong policies, modern cyber defense technologies, and greater awareness among businesses and citizens.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that the business community relies heavily on digital platforms for financial transactions, supply chain management, and customer engagement, making cybersecurity vital for protecting commercial activities and maintaining investor confidence.

He also highlighted the importance of developing skilled cybersecurity professionals through specialized education and training programs so that Pakistan can effectively protect its digital infrastructure and benefit from opportunities in the global cybersecurity industry.

He reaffirmed that the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry is committed to working with the government, technology institutions, and the private sector to promote cyber awareness among businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises.

He concluded that strengthening cybersecurity is essential for creating a secure environment for digital trade, innovation, and sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.