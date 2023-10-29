Cyber Boy Corp, Makes Generous Donation to Tackle Chronic Absenteeism at Indio Middle School

Beverly Hills, CA – Cyber Boy Corp.’s Chief Technology Officer, Sr. Roy Andrade, recently donated an undisclosed amount to Indio Middle School in Indio to address chronic absenteeism.

This charitable endeavor seeks to encourage students who have a history of chronic absences to attend class on a regular basis which will have a beneficial effect on their social and academic growth.

Skipping school a lot, like missing 18 days or more, is a big problem in schools all over the country. It’s got even worse because of COVID-19.

Indio Middle School, just like a bunch of others, had a crazy 42% of students who were always skipping class last year.

This goes way beyond just how well students do in school. It affects their whole life and what they can achieve in the future.

Joann Bailin, Project Teacher, Indio Middle School stated, ” Last year Indio Middle School had 42% of students qualify as being chronically absent which is defined as missing 10% or more of the school year or 18 days.

Chronic absenteeism has skyrocketed nationwide since the COVID epidemic.

Teachers and administrators are working with students and their families to encourage good attendance and emphasize the academic and social impact of missed days.

Donations like that given by Sr. Andrade make a big difference in our efforts to keep kids in school and off the streets.”

Project Teacher Joann Bailin of Indio Middle School stressed the gravity of the situation and praised educators and administrators for responding.

She went on to say “Teachers and administrators are working with students and their families to encourage good attendance and emphasize the academic and social impact of missed days.”

This quote demonstrates how crucial it is for everyone to collaborate in order to address chronic absenteeism, not just educators.

Sr. Andrade’s gift is a ray of hope for Indio Middle School because it will allow them to launch a program to reduce chronic absenteeism.

The “undisclosed amount” of money is going to be used to establish the “Cyber Boy Corp. Attendance Program.”

This program is all about getting students hyped to come to school by giving out rewards for being studious and doing the right thing.

The Cyber Boy Attendance Program is going to make a big impact by introducing a cool points-based system.

Students can earn points for showing up regularly. After that, these points can be exchanged for a number of benefits such as gift cards and athletic equipment.

The program wants to use positive reinforcement to make a cool solution for chronic absenteeism.

The donation was endorsed by Joann Bailin who highlights the real impact that these kinds of gifts can have on the continuous efforts to maintain student engagement in the classroom.

She said “Donations like that given by Sr. Andrade make a big difference in our efforts to keep kids in school and off the streets.”

This sentiment captures the broader impact of corporate philanthropy, which goes beyond financial support to inspire students.

The Cyber Boy Attendance Program is a long-term strategy to promote regular attendance and active learning.

Such programs foster conscientious and engaged citizens beyond lowering absenteeism.

Finally, Roy generous donation shows how organizations can help educational institutions to solve problems.

The “Cyber Boy Corp. Attendance Program” offers a tailored solution to chronic absenteeism that give hope.

This program at Indio Middle School is expected to boost attendance and create a supportive learning environment for all students.