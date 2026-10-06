Cultural show hosted by The Centaurus and Tajik Embassy enthralls audience

One of the most memorable moments of the evening came when a Tajik singer performed the iconic Pakistani national song “Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhay.” The heartfelt rendition won the admiration of the audience

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: A vibrant cultural evening jointly organized by The Centaurus Mall and the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan captivated a large audience in the federal capital, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The event featured a mesmerizing performance by a visiting cultural troupe from Tajikistan, which presented a colorful blend of traditional music, dance and artistic expressions. The performers, adorned in vibrant traditional attire, received repeated applause from the audience for their energetic and graceful presentations that reflected the unique cultural identity of Tajikistan.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening came when a Tajik singer performed the iconic Pakistani national song “Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhay.” The heartfelt rendition won the admiration of the audience, who responded with a standing ovation and loud applause. The performance symbolized the deep affection and goodwill shared by the people of the two countries and highlighted the role of cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Centaurus and Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, lauded the remarkable performances of the Tajik artists and appreciated the efforts of the Embassy of Tajikistan in making the event a success. He specifically thanked Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, H.E. Yusuf Sharifzoda, for his collaboration with The Centaurus in promoting cultural diplomacy and people-to-people contacts.

Sardar Yasir said cultural exchanges play a vital role in bringing nations closer and fostering mutual understanding. He emphasized that Pakistan places great importance on its relations with the countries of Central Asia and is committed to further strengthening these ties through tourism, trade and cultural cooperation.

“The government is keen to promote tourism in Pakistan and showcase the country’s immense natural beauty, rich history and diverse culture to the world,” he said. He added that his office and the relevant government institutions were making every possible effort to attract foreign tourists by improving facilities, enhancing international outreach and creating opportunities for cultural engagement..

He noted that Central Asian states hold a special place in Pakistan’s foreign and economic policy, adding that stronger connectivity and people-to-people contacts would help unlock the vast potential for regional cooperation. He expressed hope that such cultural initiatives would pave the way for closer relations and greater understanding among the peoples of the region.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Yusuf Sharifzoda thanked the management of The Centaurus for hosting the cultural event and providing a platform to showcase Tajik traditions and artistic talent. He said Tajikistan highly values its friendly relations with Pakistan and considers Islamabad an important partner in the region.

The ambassador stressed that cultural diplomacy remains an effective tool for promoting friendship between nations and strengthening bonds among communities. He said events of this nature enable people from both countries to learn more about each other’s traditions, customs and values.

Praising the performances of the Tajik artists, Ambassador Sharifzoda said the cultural troupe had worked hard to present the beauty and diversity of Tajik culture before the Pakistani audience. He expressed satisfaction over the warm response received from the spectators and said such appreciation reflects the close affinity between the people of Pakistan and Tajikistan.