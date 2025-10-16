Cultural Minister Inaugurates “Ukrainian Bookshelf” at National Library

ISLAMABAD: OCT 16 (DNA): Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, on Wednesday inaugurated the “Ukrainian Bookshelf” at the National Library of Pakistan, terming it a symbol of enduring friendship and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Ukraine.

Addressing the ceremony, which was attended by Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Markiian Chuchuk, senior officials, members of the diplomatic community, and scholars, the Minister said the initiative reflects both nations’ shared belief in the power of knowledge, culture, and friendship.

Highlighting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Ukraine, the Minister said the two countries have maintained a relationship based on mutual respect and goodwill, with collaboration in education, culture, trade, and humanitarian support.

He said Ukraine occupies a respected place in the world community with a proud history, vibrant culture, and remarkable resilience, and has made significant contributions to global literature, science, art, and peace efforts.

Mr. Khichi said the establishment of the Ukrainian Bookshelf will enable Pakistani students, researchers, and readers to explore the rich literary and intellectual traditions of Ukraine, thereby strengthening cultural understanding between the two nations.

He appreciated the Embassy of Ukraine and Ambassador Markiian Chuchuk for their generosity and dedication in supporting this cultural initiative, and lauded the National Library of Pakistan for its efforts in facilitating the project with commitment and professionalism.

He said that the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture remains committed to promoting cultural diplomacy and global engagement through knowledge and exchange.

“Libraries are not just repositories of books they are bridges between civilizations and gateways to dialogue, tolerance, and peace,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Khichi said the Ukrainian Bookshelf stands as a testament to the friendship between Pakistan and Ukraine, and a reminder that nations grow closer when they share ideas, art, and understanding.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of Ukraine H.E. Mr. Markiian Chuchuk, expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture under the leadership of Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, and the management of the National Library for their support in bringing this initiative to life. The collection, featuring dozens of Ukrainian books across various genres, aims to promote mutual understanding and literary exchange between the two countries.

The Ambassador highlighted that the Ukrainian Bookshelf Project is part of a global initiative launched under the patronage of Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska. So far, similar bookshelves have been established in 59 countries around the world, connecting people through the universal power of literature. He noted that the inauguration in Islamabad holds special significance as both nations celebrate over three decades of diplomatic relations, established in 1992, founded on mutual respect and cooperation.

Emphasizing the shared values of education, family, and resilience, he described the Ukrainian Bookshelf as more than a literary collection, calling it a symbol of endurance, creativity, and hope that connects the people of Pakistan and Ukraine through culture and knowledge.

Earlier, Welcoming the participants, officials of the National Library said the event symbolizes three decades of friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect between the two countries.

Later, the Ambassador of Ukraine and Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, planted a sapling in the premises of the National Library of Pakistan as a symbol of friendship and growing cultural cooperation between the two countries.