Cultural Counsellor Iran calls on Secy National Heritage & Culture Division

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12: /DNA/ – Ehsan Khazaei, Cultural Counsellor Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran called on Secretary National Heritage & Culture Division Fareena Mazhar here on Thursday.

Secretary NH&CD Fareena Mazhar received the worthy counsellor along with senior officials of the Division.

The two sides discussed cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran, as well as the latest developments regarding those relations, including cultural agreements between the two brotherly countries.

Cultural Counsellor Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran presented the report of different cultural activities.

They also discussed cooperation in organizing various cultural events in the attached departments of National Heritage and Culture.

They also discussed cultural link passage established by cultural consulate of the Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in collaboration with Lok Virsa.

Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar expressed her views and said Pakistan wants to bolster cultural ties with Iran, including in the field of Arts, Literature, Heritage and Culture.

Mr.Ehsan Khazaei, Cultural Counsellor Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressed the importance of promoting bilateral relations.Pakistani official Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division endorsed her country’s readiness to work on joint cultural programmes.