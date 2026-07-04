Cuba denounces U.S. embargo ahead of UN debate

DNA

HAVANA, JUL 4 – Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla has strongly condemned the United States’ economic, commercial, and financial embargo against Cuba, calling it a “crime against humanity in full execution.” Speaking at a press conference ahead of the United Nations General Assembly debate scheduled for 7 July, Rodríguez announced that Cuba has formally requested the Assembly to consider the agenda item titled “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.”

Rodríguez accused Washington of intensifying its blockade through an “energy siege” that he described as an act of genocide and collective punishment. He stressed that Cuba poses no threat to U.S. national security, declaring: “Cuba is not a threat. The blockade is.” He argued that the embargo undermines the well-being of the Cuban people, violates international humanitarian law, and destabilizes regional peace and security.

The Cuban minister highlighted what he called unprecedented diplomatic pressure by the U.S. to prevent the UN session from taking place. He alleged that the State Department has circulated documents threatening sanctions against governments, companies, and financial institutions that maintain ties with Cuba. These measures, he said, represent illegal extraterritorial coercion under international law.

Rodríguez also rejected U.S. claims linking Cuba to terrorism and regional instability, dismissing them as “slanderous and mendacious.” He emphasized that Cuba remains committed to peace, recalling Havana’s role in declaring Latin America and the Caribbean a Zone of Peace. He further denied allegations of Cuban involvement in the war in Ukraine, noting that Cuba prosecutes mercenary activity under its constitution.

The minister criticized U.S. attempts to block humanitarian food aid through the World Food Programme, despite Cuba’s severe shortages caused by the blockade. He pointed out that damages from the embargo have reached $170 billion, with last year alone causing losses of over $7.5 billion.

Rodríguez expressed confidence that the UN General Assembly will once again support Cuba, as it has done in 33 previous votes demanding an end to the embargo. He concluded by reaffirming Cuba’s commitment to sovereignty and independence: “For Cuban men and women, a free, sovereign, dignified, and independent homeland is sacred. Cuba is not a threat; the blockade is.”