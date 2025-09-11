CTO Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam Vows Traffic Reforms in RCCI Visit

RAWALPINDI, SEP 11 (DNA): Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Farhan Aslam, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and attended a meeting with members of the business community. The session was chaired by RCCI President Usman Shaukat and was attended by Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, former presidents, executive members, representatives of city-wide traders’ associations, and a large number of RCCI members.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO Farhan Aslam assured traders that all possible measures would be taken to improve traffic flow in Rawalpindi. He emphasized that suggestions put forward by RCCI regarding traffic management would be considered and implemented where feasible.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat highlighted the urgent need to improve traffic management across the city, stressing that better facilities should be ensured for customers to access shopping centers with ease. He recommended increasing the number of parking plazas, availability of traffic wardens and taking stricter measures to curb traffic violations, particularly wrong-way driving.

During the interactive question-and-answer session, members of the business community raised concerns over the lack of parking facilities in key commercial hubs such as Saddar Commercial Market and Raja Bazaar. They also urged strict action against roadside encroachments that obstruct smooth traffic flow in various markets. Key suggestions to improve traffic flow in different markets and bazaars including Raja Bazar, Moti Bazar, Kashmiri Bazar, Ganjjmandi, Jinnah Road, Tench Bhatta, Double Road Shamsabad, Murree Road.