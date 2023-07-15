CTD thwarts major terror plot in Punjab

LAHORE, Jul 15 (DNA): The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab

thwarted a major terror plot by arresting 5 suspected terrorists

connected with a banned outfit during operations in different areas of

Punjab.

According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 47

intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to

effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism. As many as 47

suspected persons were interrogated and 5 alleged terrorists were

arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Hanif, Syed Muhammad, Muhammad Tariq,

Muhammad Khalid Mehmood and Abdul Sattar. the terrorists belong to

banned organizations including Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Daesh and Baloch

Liberation Army.

The arrest was made during an intelligence-based operation in Gujranwala

and Multan.

The recovered stuff included explosives 555 grams, a detonator, a safety

fuse, 65 pamphlets of the banned organization, 30 stickers, an Afghan ID

card, one mobile phone and cash.

The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage the

province and wanted to target important installations and other

religious places.

The police have registered 5 cases against the arrested alleged

terrorists in Gujranwala and Multan and shifted them to an unknown

location.

200 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the

help of local police and security agencies. Meanwhile, 10755 persons

were checked, 46 suspects were held, 36 FIRs were registered and 13

recoveries were made, the spokesperson stated.

