CTD thwarts major terror plot in Punjab
LAHORE, Jul 15 (DNA): The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab
thwarted a major terror plot by arresting 5 suspected terrorists
connected with a banned outfit during operations in different areas of
Punjab.
According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 47
intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to
effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism. As many as 47
suspected persons were interrogated and 5 alleged terrorists were
arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.
Among the arrested terrorists are Hanif, Syed Muhammad, Muhammad Tariq,
Muhammad Khalid Mehmood and Abdul Sattar. the terrorists belong to
banned organizations including Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Daesh and Baloch
Liberation Army.
The arrest was made during an intelligence-based operation in Gujranwala
and Multan.
The recovered stuff included explosives 555 grams, a detonator, a safety
fuse, 65 pamphlets of the banned organization, 30 stickers, an Afghan ID
card, one mobile phone and cash.
The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage the
province and wanted to target important installations and other
religious places.
The police have registered 5 cases against the arrested alleged
terrorists in Gujranwala and Multan and shifted them to an unknown
location.
200 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the
help of local police and security agencies. Meanwhile, 10755 persons
were checked, 46 suspects were held, 36 FIRs were registered and 13
recoveries were made, the spokesperson stated.
====
Related News
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs9 per litre after rupee makes gains against dollar
ISLAMABAD, JUL 15: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced on Saturday that the price ofRead More
Power tariff hiked on IMF’s demand, was necessary to control circular debt: PM Shehbaz
ISLAMABAD, JUL 15: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reiterated that the recent rise inRead More
Comments are Closed