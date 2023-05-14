Sunday, May 14, 2023
CTD arrests four Daesh, TTP terrorists

| May 14, 2023

51 suspects have been arrested during 248 combing operations

staff Report

LAHORE, Four terrorists were arrested in intelligence-based operations in several Punjab cities. Amid fears of terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department personnel made  the arrests in Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. The arrested  terrorists were belonged to banned Daesh and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan  (TTP).

The CTD personnel also seized explosive material and suicide vests parts  from the possession of the terrorists. The detained terrorists were identified as Salman, Sher Zaman, Malik  Israr and Sher Khan. The CTD personnel lodges cases against the arrested terrorists and  further interrogation was underway. The CTD press release further stated that 51 suspects were arrested during 248 combing operations carried out during the ongoing week.  
