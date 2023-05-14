CTD arrests four Daesh, TTP terrorists
51 suspects have been arrested during 248 combing operations
staff Report
LAHORE, Four terrorists were arrested in intelligence-based operations in several Punjab cities. Amid fears of terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department personnel made the arrests in Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. The arrested terrorists were belonged to banned Daesh and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).The CTD personnel also seized explosive material and suicide vests parts from the possession of the terrorists. The detained terrorists were identified as Salman, Sher Zaman, Malik Israr and Sher Khan. The CTD personnel lodges cases against the arrested terrorists and further interrogation was underway. The CTD press release further stated that 51 suspects were arrested during 248 combing operations carried out during the ongoing week.
