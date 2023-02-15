CSP organises In-House Session with Russian ambassador

In-House Session with Danila Ganich, Ambassador of Russian Federation to Pakistan, on “Pakistan-Russia Relations: Recent Developments”

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15 /DNA/ – The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised an In-House Session with Danila Ganich, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan. The focus was on “Pakistan-Russia Relations: Recent Developments.”

The group of distinguished participants comprising of academics, area study experts, and practitioners included: Ambassador (R) Zamir Akram; Ambassador (R) Tasneem Aslam; Dr. Tughral Yamin, Institute of Policy Studies; Dr. Adam Saud, Department Head, Bahria University; Prof. Dr. Shabbir Ahmed, Director, Area Study Centre for China, Russia & CARs, Peshawar University; Dr. Salma Malik, Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Quaid-e-Azam University; and Dr. Farah Naz, School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H), National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his welcome remarks, highlighted the evolution of Pakistan-Russia relations, recent bilateral exchanges, and the scope of cooperation in diverse fields. Ambassador Ganich shared his perspective on the recent developments in bilateral relations and the international and regional context in which the relationship was evolving. This was followed by an interactive session with the participants. Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG of ISSI, made concluding remarks.