CSA launches specialized training for HEC officers in Lahore

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE, AUG 5 /DNA/ – The Civil Services Academy (CSA), Lahore inaugurated a specialized Training Programme for officers of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan. The training is being held under the theme, “Transforming Governance: Enhancing Public Sector Performance and Integrity.” The launch event marked a significant step towards fostering inter-institutional collaboration for public sector reform and capacity development.

The ceremony opened with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a formal welcome extended to distinguished guests: Mr. Sulaiman Ahmad, Director, National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE); Mr. Ghulam Nabi, Director General, Regional Centre, Higher Education Commission, Lahore; and the first cohort of HEC officer participants.

Delivering a detailed presentation, Dr. Syed Shabbir Akbar Zaidi, Director Capacity Building, CSA, provided an overview of the Academy’s transformation journey. He described the move from conventional lecture-based instruction to an immersive, practice-oriented pedagogy, including field attachments, simulations, and case-based learning. He also introduced the Academy’s pioneering National Outreach Programmes (NOPs) which are aimed to ensure greater inclusivity and equal opportunity within the civil services.

Chief guest Mr. Sulaiman Ahmad lauded the Civil Services Academy for its progressive shift in training philosophy and its broader mission of creating public value. He commended CSA for undertaking initiatives that prioritize performance, inclusivity, and institutional integrity, especially in an era demanding greater responsiveness from the public sector.

He emphasized the importance of continuous learning in a rapidly evolving governance landscape. It is first-ever training program for HEC officers at CSA, marking a milestone in capacity building and institutional strengthening within the public sector.

Guest of Honour Mr. Ghulam Nabi, Director General, Regional Centre, HEC, also applauded CSA’s efforts, particularly its strategic shift toward experiential and inclusive learning. He stressed the importance of institutional integrity and performance-driven service delivery, urging civil servants to remain firmly grounded in the rules, procedures, and ethical standards that underpin public administration.

Mr. Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Director General, CSA, in his address, highlighted the critical need for collaborative engagement between CSA and NAHE two leading institutions tasked with addressing complex policy challenges, including the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He emphasized that shared learning, innovation, and capacity building are essential in navigating the evolving landscape of governance.

The event concluded with closing remarks by the Director General CSA and the presentation of commemorative shields to the esteemed guests. This collaborative training program reflects CSA’s renewed vision to equip officers with the tools and perspectives required to navigate governance challenges with integrity, adaptability, and foresight.