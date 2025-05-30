Crypto Council to meet on June 2

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) is set to hold a high-level meeting on June 2 to discuss the evolving regulatory and legal framework surrounding digital currency and the broader crypto landscape in the country.

The meeting would be chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Crypto, Bilal Bin Saqib would participate in his capacity as the PCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

The press release also said, “Key items on the agenda include the development of a robust regulatory framework to govern digital and virtual assets in Pakistan, in alignment with global standards and technological advancements.

“A focal point of discussion will be the groundwork for the establishment of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) — a proposed autonomous body to oversee the digital finance and crypto ecosystem in the country.”

The finance ministry said the PCC aims to establish a “secure, transparent, and innovation-friendly regulatory environment”, to promote “responsible adoption of blockchain technology, protecting investors, and enhancing financial inclusion”.