Crushing blow made India realise Pakistan’s strength, readiness: PM

ISLAMABAD, MAY 7: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called for unity after India’s cowardly attack, saying Pakistan’s armed forces had delivered a crushing response that showed India the country’s strength and readiness.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly, the prime minister said that in the darkness of night, India tried to infiltrate into Pakistan as it had in the past, but with the grace of Allah Almighty and with the prayers and support of the nation, the brave armed forces gave them a befitting reply.

In that cowardly attack, at least 26 people lost their lives, including women and children.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had reports of an aerial attack by Rafale combat planes, and the entire house and 240 million people of the country should feel pride that its armed forces were ready to counter the attack and destroy the intruding combat planes.

The prime minister paid tribute to Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, on behalf of the entire nation and parliament, for his vigilance and inspiring leadership.

He said that last night, India attempted to carry out attacks using 80 warplanes at six different locations inside Pakistan, including AJK, Bahawalpur, Shakargarh, and Sialkot. However, Pakistan Air Force jets shot down five aircraft — including three Rafale jets, one of which crashed in Bathinda — along with several drones.

“The response left the enemy in disarray and made them realise the power, prowess and strength of Pakistan as a nuclear state, and it has made them sleepless. Our armed forces are a battle-hardened force,” he said.

He said Pakistan’s jets were fully prepared and had even jammed the communication systems of the Indian warplanes, forcing them to return to Srinagar.

The premier added that the entire nation deserved congratulations on this great victory, as the armed forces responded with professionalism and patriotism, acting in unison after careful consultation and planning. He added that even more Indian planes could have been brought down.

He invited all political parties, including the opposition PTI lawmakers, to unite and fully support efforts to make Pakistan strong and invincible.

Shehbaz said he was ready to meet opposition leaders in their chamber, adding that this was a moment to show the world that Pakistan stands united — the only path to making the country great among the nations of the world.

On the other hand, the prime minister said Pakistan had irrefutable evidence of India’s involvement in the Balochistan train hijack incident, fully backing terrorist organisations like the BLA and TTP. In the attack, several innocent people lost their lives, and many others were injured. The SSG, with its professional skills, rescued the hostages and moved them to safety.

“India did not condemn this incident but made a mockery of it which would be remembered in history with repugnant words,” he added.

The prime minister further informed the house that he had spoken to several global leaders about the escalating situation.

He said that during his visit to Kakul, he had clearly stated that Pakistan had no connection to the incident and had even offered to form an international commission to investigate the matter transparently and credibly — an offer India refused to accept.

Shehbaz also proposed that the National Assembly adopt a resolution to acknowledge the services of the military leadership in defending the country.

At his request, the house offered prayers for the martyrs who lost their lives in the Indian attack, asking for their elevated ranks in Jannah.