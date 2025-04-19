Cross-Border Progress: Dar, Hanafi push for stronger regional links
ISLAMABAD, APR 19 /DNA/ – DPM/FM, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with the Acting Afghan DPM, Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi. The two leaders discussed all issues of mutual interest, including peace and security, and people-to-people contacts. They agreed to enhance bilateral trade, transit and economic cooperation, to the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.
They agreed to remain engaged to achieve the full potential of regional economic development, including through realization of trans-regional connectivity projects.
