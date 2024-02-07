Cross-Border Movement Halted: Pakistan prioritizes security for Feb 8th elections
ISLAMABAD, FEB 7 (DNA) – The following statement is attributable to the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.
“To ensure full security during the general elections to be held in Pakistan on 8 Feb 2024, border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran, would remain closed both for cargo and pedestrians. Normal operations would resume on 9 Feb 2024.”
Related News
ECC Meeting: Rs. 10 billion allocated for national cyber defense
ISLAMABAD, FEB 7 (DNA) – The Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, ShamshadRead More
Cross-Border Movement Halted: Pakistan prioritizes security for Feb 8th elections
ISLAMABAD, FEB 7 (DNA) – The following statement is attributable to the Spokesperson, Ministry ofRead More
Comments are Closed