Cross-Border Movement Halted: Pakistan prioritizes security for Feb 8th elections

| February 7, 2024
ISLAMABAD, FEB 7 (DNA) – The following statement is attributable to the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

“To ensure full security during the general elections to be held in Pakistan on 8 Feb 2024, border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran, would remain closed both for cargo and pedestrians. Normal operations would resume on 9 Feb 2024.”

