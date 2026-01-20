Crisis in Pakistan hockey deepens

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The crisis in Pakistan hockey has deepened as political maneuvering continues to overshadow the sport. Reports suggest that Shehla Raza, who was herself a candidate for the presidency of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), now wants to bring in her own nominee from Sindh. Sources claim she is backing the President of the Sindh Hockey Association to take over the PHF leadership. This tussle has further destabilized hockey in the country, with critics pointing out that the government and the Prime Minister have shown little interest in resolving the matter, leaving the sport in decline.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has recently intervened, issuing a letter that rejected the unilateral scrutiny of hockey clubs. The PSB emphasized that such processes must be transparent and inclusive. Tariq Bugti, who had been tasked with overseeing club scrutiny and elections, controversially declared himself as President of the PHF. This move has been widely criticized, with the PSB raising serious questions about the financial credibility of the federation.

Observers note that the current PHF President is not elected through a transparent process but rather nominated, which undermines the legitimacy of the federation’s leadership. The ongoing disputes, personal ambitions, and lack of accountability have left Pakistan’s national sport in disarray. Once a source of pride and international recognition, hockey in Pakistan now struggles under the weight of mismanagement and political infighting.