Cricket stars ‘right behind skipper’

LAHORE: Several renowned cricketers have expressed their anger over arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, saying they fully backed the cricketer-turned-politician.

Cricketers Mohammad Hafeez, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar were the few ones who were annoyed by the way things had happened.

Backing the deposed prime minister — who was voted out from power in April last year — former captain Waqar Younis assured Khan that they were right behind him.

“More power to you Imran Khan, let’s protect our leader [and] freedom,” said Younis.

Sharing a video of Khan being pulled outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar said it was a heart-wrenching visual to see “national hero Imran Khan being manhandled this way.”

“Where are we heading? Show some respect to our national hero [please],” he requested.

Former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez also shared the video terming it ‘painful’ and a ‘condemnable act’.

Cricket commentator Wasim Akram said that Khan was one man but he had the strength of millions.

Khan is arguably the greatest cricket captain Pakistan has seen, with the national side winning the 1992 World Cup under his leadership.

He played 88 Tests and 175 ODIs for Pakistan over the course of his illustrious career.

A couple of days earlier, Rangers personnel arrested the former prime minister from IHC in a case regarding Al-Qadir Trust.

As soon as news broke out that Khan was arrested, protests broke out almost across the country. The police arrested several other senior leaders, including Asad Umar.

Khan has been handed over to NAB on an eight-day physical remand and has also been indicted in the Toshakhana case registered by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).