Cricket debacle Seven players two coaches shown the door

Sports Desk

LONDON: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that seven players alongside two coaches, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul, have been released from the Pakistan Test squad ahead of the Third Test against England in Birmingham.

The players released are Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad, according to a press release issued by the cricket board.

The PCB has named seven replacements, comprising five players yet to make their Test debuts and two capped players, ahead of the third Test against England in Birmingham.

Among the replacements, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have represented Pakistan in eight and two Tests, respectively. Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas has played three ODIs and four T20Is for Pakistan.

The other four replacements are left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jnr, wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig, right-arm pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Imran — also known as Imran Randhawa — and right-arm pace-bowling all-rounder Razaullah.

Saad Baig was the Player of the Tournament in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26.

The newly named players will join the Pakistan squad ahead of the third Test against England in Birmingham.

Additionally, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul have also been released and will be replaced by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke in the backroom staff.

Updated Pakistan Test squad for Birmingham

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper) Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.