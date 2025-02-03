Crescent HC claims decisive win against Burni in COAS Championship opener

LAHORE, FEB 3: /DNA/ – Crescent Hockey Club Sargodha defeated Burni Hockey Club Quetta 4-2 in the first match of the final round of the ongoing 2nd COAS Inter-Club Hockey Championship here at the Manzoorul Hassan Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Abdullah scored three goals and Nehran scored one goal from the winners. From Burni Club Imran and Wasay scored one goal each.

In the second match Gojra Sports defeated National Hockey Club, Karachi 2-0. Azan scored both goals.

In the third match Tiger Hockey Club Bahawalpur defeated Sami Abid Hockey Club Hyderabad 4-1. Zubair Lateef scored three goals and Zeeshan Bilal netted one goal from the winners. From Hyderabad Mustafa Laghari scored the lone goal.