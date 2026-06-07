Crackdown on quackery in Murree, illegal clinics sealed

RAWALPINDI, Jun 07 (DNA): District administration in Murree has intensified a crackdown against quackery, sealing multiple illegal clinics and initiating legal action against those involved, officials said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Maryam Ali Abbasi, health teams conducted raids in various areas including Ghora Gali, Mall Road Bazaar, Kunda Bazaar, Manga and Jhika Gali.

During the drive, several facilities providing medical services without licences and legal authorisation were identified and sealed on the spot. Challans against the responsible individuals have been forwarded to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for further legal proceedings.

Health authorities said that monitoring across the district has been further tightened to eliminate quackery and ensure provision of standard healthcare services to the public.

“Untrained and unqualified individuals offering medical treatment posed a serious risk to human lives and were in clear violation of the law”, health authorities warned.

Dr Maryam Ali Abbasi said quackery remained a major public health challenge and strict action would continue against illegal practitioners without discrimination.

She urged citizens to seek treatment only from registered doctors and authorised health facilities to avoid any potential harm.