Crackdown launched on smoke-emitting vehicles

MULTAN, Nov 12 (APP/DNA): A renewed crackdown had been launched against smoke-emitting vehicles as part of anti-smog measures on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Ahmed Sindhu directed the Transport Department and the secretary

of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to immediately remove such vehicles from roads to help reduce pollution and related health issues in the city.

As part of the campaign, the DC also ordered the closure of brick kilns operating mainly in suburban areas to achieve more effective results. He instructed officials to ensure indiscriminate action against both violations.

The DC said that the Environment Department had also been engaged to conduct a joint operation against various sources of air pollution. He added that dusty patches across the city were being regularly sprinkled with water in view of the increasing threat of smog.

Meanwhile, DC Wasim Ahmed Sindhu visited the General Bus Stand to review ongoing development work. He inspected the ticketing system and cleanliness in and around the premises.