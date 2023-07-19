Crackdown against illegal constructions launched in city
LAHORE, Jul 19 (DNA): On the direction of caretaker Minister for Information & Local Government Amir Mir, a crackdown has been launched against illegal constructions throughout the city.
During the crackdown, special attention has been given to address complaints related
to construction works carried out without approved maps in Samanabad Zone, Wagah
Zone and Dataganj Bakhsh Zone.
In line with the efforts, constructions that exceeded the approved maps have been
demolished. Subsequently, identified buildings have been sealed to pave the way for
further legal action against their owners. The officials concerned have been instructed
to diligently monitor these sealed buildings daily.
Swift legal actions have been taken against those owners who persisted with the
construction despite receiving notices. As part of the operation against illegal constructions,
a building situated on the road adjacent to Main Multan Road was sealed and additional
constructions were removed.
Moreover, additional walls surrounding an industrial building near Attock Petrol Pump
on Main GT Road were also demolished during the operation.
Furthermore, in the commercial area near Ghous Garden, any further construction without
the approval of building plan has been strictly prohibited, leading to the demolition of newly
constructed walls and slabs.
Along Main Siphon Road near PTCL Exchange Jallo Morh, appropriate action was initiated
against the owners of illegal constructions, including commercial halls and shops. Similar,
legal measures have been enforced in Wagah zone and Dataganj Bakhsh zone, where
additional constructions at four reported locations have faced legal consequences.
It is noteworthy that Minister Amir Mir remained steadfast in ensuring the uninterrupted
enforcement of local government laws and regulations. The crackdown on illegal constructions
is a testament to the caretaker government’s commitment to maintaining the integrity and
order of the city’s urban landscape.
