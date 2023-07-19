Crackdown against illegal constructions launched in city

LAHORE, Jul 19 (DNA): On the direction of caretaker Minister for Information & Local Government Amir Mir, a crackdown has been launched against illegal constructions throughout the city.

During the crackdown, special attention has been given to address complaints related

to construction works carried out without approved maps in Samanabad Zone, Wagah

Zone and Dataganj Bakhsh Zone.

In line with the efforts, constructions that exceeded the approved maps have been

demolished. Subsequently, identified buildings have been sealed to pave the way for

further legal action against their owners. The officials concerned have been instructed

to diligently monitor these sealed buildings daily.

Swift legal actions have been taken against those owners who persisted with the

construction despite receiving notices. As part of the operation against illegal constructions,

a building situated on the road adjacent to Main Multan Road was sealed and additional

constructions were removed.

Moreover, additional walls surrounding an industrial building near Attock Petrol Pump

on Main GT Road were also demolished during the operation.

Furthermore, in the commercial area near Ghous Garden, any further construction without

the approval of building plan has been strictly prohibited, leading to the demolition of newly

constructed walls and slabs.

Along Main Siphon Road near PTCL Exchange Jallo Morh, appropriate action was initiated

against the owners of illegal constructions, including commercial halls and shops. Similar,

legal measures have been enforced in Wagah zone and Dataganj Bakhsh zone, where

additional constructions at four reported locations have faced legal consequences.

It is noteworthy that Minister Amir Mir remained steadfast in ensuring the uninterrupted

enforcement of local government laws and regulations. The crackdown on illegal constructions

is a testament to the caretaker government’s commitment to maintaining the integrity and

order of the city’s urban landscape.