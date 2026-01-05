Crackdown against Afghan Nationals

Mehtab Pirzada

RAWALPINDI, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations Rawalpindi, Malik Tariq Mehboob, Monday directed police officials to intensify action against Afghan nationals and other foreign residents found involved in illegal activities, stressing strict enforcement of the law to maintain peace and order in the district.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting at the Police Lines Headquarters to review the performance of police station staff. The meeting was attended by muharrars and DFSCs from police stations across Rawalpindi district.

During the meeting, the SSP Operations emphasized that addressing the problems of citizens visiting police stations is the top priority, warning that any negligence in public service will be unacceptable.

He directed police to accelerate operations against proclaimed offenders, their facilitators and habitual criminals, and ordered zero tolerance in the registration of tenants to prevent crime.

The SSP also instructed officers to maintain strict surveillance on individuals acquitted in narcotics cases and to closely monitor their activities. To curb kite flying, he ordered the formation of special teams at police stations and strict action against violators.

Muharrars were directed to ensure timely deployment of officers and personnel assigned to special duties at their respective duty points. The SSP further instructed police to verify individuals staying in hotels, plazas and inns within police station limits through the E-Police Post application.

He also stressed ensuring effective patrolling in accordance with SOPs to strengthen law enforcement and improve public safety across Rawalpindi district, according to a spokesperson for Rawalpindi Police.