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CPSP delegation meets McGill University officials in Ottawa to explore institutional collaboration

| October 24, 2026
CPSP delegation meets McGill University officials in Ottawa to explore institutional collaboration

Key Highlights of the CPSP-McGill University Meeting

  • CPSP Delegation Led by Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, President CPSP
  • McGill University Represented by Associate Prof. Dr. Leon Tourian (Associate Dean) and Associate Prof. Dr. Beth-Ann M. Cummings (Vice Dean)
  • Discussions centered on institutional collaboration and areas of common interest
  • Focus on advancing medical education and health sciences partnerships

OTTAWA, OCT 24 /DNA/ — A three-member delegation from the College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), led by Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, President of CPSP, held a high-level meeting with Associate Prof. Dr. Leon Tourian, Associate Dean, and Associate Prof. Dr. Beth-Ann M. Cummings, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at McGill University, Montreal, in Ottawa today.

CPSP and McGill University Discuss Promising Prospects for Collaboration

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the promising prospects for institutional collaboration between the College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan and McGill University in areas of common interest. The discussions focused on strengthening academic partnerships, medical education, and professional development opportunities between the two prestigious institutions.

Strengthening Pakistan-Canada Medical Education Ties

The meeting marks a significant step toward enhancing medical education cooperation between Pakistan and Canada. Both institutions expressed their commitment to exploring avenues for joint programs, faculty exchange, and research collaboration in the health sciences sector.

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