CPSC launches special platinum jubilee edition of PIVOT Magazine

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19 /DNA/ – The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized the launch of a special Platinum Jubilee edition of PIVOT Magazine, titled “Pakistan-China All-Weather Partnership in Peace and Progress at Platinum Jubilee,” commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to China, was the Keynote Speaker, while Mr. Xu Hangtian, Minister-Counsellor, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, was the Guest of Honor. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Director, Pakistan Institute of China Studies, University of Sargodha; Dr. Sadaf Jabbar, Faculty Member, Department of Chinese Language and Literature, NUML Islamabad and Professor Huang Yunsong, Associate Dean, School of International Studies and Deputy Director, Institute of South Asian Studies, Sichuan University were other guest spekers Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman, Board of Governors, ISSI; Ambassador Moin ul Haque, Director General ISSI; and Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director, CPSC also spoke at the occasion.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque in his welcome remarks highlighted the exceptional trust, mutual respect and unconditional support that characterize Pakistan-China relations. He underscored the strong people-to-people dimension of the partnership and its wide spectrum across defence, trade and investment, industry, agriculture, green technology, climate change, clean energy, civil nuclear energy, space, health, education, culture and media. He also highlighted China’s development experience, particularly its emphasis on long-term planning, innovation, research and development and socio-economic progress.

Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi described the special edition of PIVOT as a comprehensive publication documenting the evolution and future direction of Pakistan-China relations. She emphasized the need to continuously nurture the relationship and protect it from complacency and disinformation. She also stressed the importance of strategic communication, public diplomacy, good governance and learning from China’s development experience.

Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy and people-to-people connectivity, calling for greater institutional cooperation through documentaries, films, cultural centres and exchange programmes. He also highlighted the importance of youth engagement, digital initiatives and collaborative research.

Dr. Sadaf Jabbar underscored the role of language, education and cultural understanding, calling for stronger think-tank partnerships, deeper Chinese studies, joint translation initiatives, student exchanges and cultural collaborations.

Professor Huang Yunsong highlighted PIVOT as an important contribution to policy-oriented scholarship on Pakistan-China relations. He emphasized the transition towards CPEC 2.0, with greater focus on green modernisation, high-value industrial integration, technological innovation and productivity. He also called for stronger academic exchanges, joint research and cooperation in industrial development, agriculture, climate adaptation, clean energy, water resources and regional connectivity.

Mr. Xu Hangtian, Minister-Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, congratulated ISSI on the launch and described PIVOT as a joint contribution to strengthening understanding of the unique Pakistan-China friendship. He highlighted growing Chinese industrial cooperation in Pakistan, including local production, employment generation and technology transfer, and emphasized opportunities in industrialisation, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and emerging technologies. He also stressed greater people-to-people and educational exchanges, youth development, countering misinformation, and expanding cooperation in space and other emerging fields.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Talat Shabbir highlighted the transformation of Pakistan-China relations into an exceptionally close partnership encompassing political, diplomatic, economic, developmental, cultural and people-to-people cooperation.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood reaffirmed the enduring nature of Pakistan-China friendship and emphasized the importance of building on the strong foundations established over the past 75 years. He underscored the need to further strengthen economic, intellectual, cultural and people-to-people cooperation and to look towards the future with renewed commitment to the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.