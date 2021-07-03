CPEC projects to bring revolution in South Balochistan: Asim Saleem Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, July 03 (DNA): China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that he is seeing

a revolution of development in the Southern Balochistan with completion

of CPEC projects.

He was sharing updates on the progress of various development projects

with the media persons in Hoshab, Balochistan. Asim Saleem Bajwa said

there was a special focus on implementation of the Rs600 billion package

for development projects in southern Balochistan.

“As per the vision of the prime minister, all of the remote regions of

the country need to be improved and brought up to the [level] of other

developed areas and completion of the overall south Balochistan project

would allow people to benefit from CPEC, Gwadar port and accessibility

to Karachi would increase as well,” Asim Bajwa said.

CPEC Chairman said that there was a need to bring the remotest regions

of the country in line with developed areas as per the prime minister’s

vision.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that a major priority of the prime minister Imran

Khan was to connect CPEC and the Gwadar port with the country’s north

for which roads were being developed.

He shared an update and said construction was under way on the

Hoshab-Awaran road and the Basima-Khuzdar road project was also 70 per

cent complete and would be completed by year-end.

“There are around 80 ongoing schemes but apart from that there are

around 200 schemes in this entire [development] package,” Bajwa said,

adding that a network of roads would be laid “which is a dream of the

people here”.

The CPEC chairman said around 39pc of the development package had been

set aside for communication infrastructure and connectivity. This

included plans for expansion of the Turbat airport and installing

internet and broadband services in the region, he added.

He said the prime minister had approved the linking of the national grid

with south Balochistan for which a grid station in Basima was being

constructed which would generate 150 megawatt of electricity and there

is also a 3,000MW power project in Gwadar on which work has started.

Also, installation of desalination plants and construction of 31 dams in

nine south Balochistan districts had begun, he said.

Bajwa also thanked the locals, security forces and law enforcement

agencies for cooperating together to clear the area from terrorists and

said a border fence was being erected as well with around 650 kilometres

completed.

