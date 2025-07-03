CPEC projects reviewed at high-level meeting

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, chaired a high-level meeting here on Thursday to review the progress of ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The meeting focused on key sectors including infrastructure, energy, petroleum, water resources, food, and agriculture, according to a press release issued by the planning ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said that a delegation of Chinese experts was scheduled to visit Pakistan to evaluate the technical and financial dimensions of the Karakoram Highway expansion project.

He also emphasized that all necessary preparations must be completed ahead of the 14th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, expected to be held soon, the press release added.

Highlighting CPEC’s strategic importance, the minister directed the CPEC Secretariat to submit viable proposals for extending the corridor into Afghanistan, further enhancing regional connectivity and trade integration.

Electricity supply to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) also featured prominently in the discussions. Ahsan Iqbal issued clear instructions to resolve power connection issues in zones including Rashakai on a priority basis to accelerate industrial development.

The meeting also assessed the status of the Saindak copper mining project in Chagai. The Ministry of Petroleum was tasked with evaluating the area’s copper reserves, while a feasibility study was ordered to explore the economic viability of establishing a copper smelting plant in the region.

The progress of a seawater desalination plant in Gwadar was reviewed and the minister directed relevant authorities to present a comprehensive operational plan for the facility, aimed at addressing chronic water shortages in the port city.

Minister Iqbal reiterated the government’s commitment to timely completion of CPEC projects, noting their vital role in Pakistan’s long-term economic development and regional integration.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from relevant ministries, project heads, and CPEC stakeholders.