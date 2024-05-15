CPEC project to continue Pakistan, China to further solidify relations: FMs

Pakistan to continue supporting China on all issues; peace in Afghanistan a must for regional peace and stability; Chinese protection govt top priority

BEIJING: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan and China are all set to further strengthen their relations.

While addressing a joint press conference with the Chinese foreign Minister Ishaq Dar further said Pakistan will continue supporting China on all issues. He added, peace in Afghanistan was a must for regional peace and stability. He also assured the foreign minister that the Pakistan government will do its best for the Chinese protection .

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar co-chaired the 5th round of China-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue with Member of the Politburo of CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing today.

Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest. Noting the China Pakistan ‘All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’, Deputy Prime Minister underlined relations with China as the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the threats posed to regional peace and security due to India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, and appreciated China’s principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Both sides reiterated the resolve to further deepen the bilateral ties through continued high-level exchanges and bilateral consultative mechanisms. They also renewed the commitment to advance the high quality development of CPEC in its second phase with its focus on five corridors namely growth, innovation, open, livelihood, green corridors.