CPEC of utmost importance, says Minister

Chinese Ambassador says CPEC is of immense importance for the Chinese companies and will expand and strengthen economic cooperation for achieving common objectives and guarantee a prosperous future for both the nations

Shujaat Hamza

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and revenue Hammad Azhar has stated that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is of utmost importance for Pakistan. It will enable the country to enhance industrial production, upgrade energy and communication infrastructure and improve connectivity with the region. The CPEC would generate abundant employment and investment opportunities in Pakistan and beyond, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador outlined that CPEC is of immense importance for the Chinese companies and will expand and strengthen economic cooperation for achieving common objectives and guarantee a prosperous future for both the nations.

The Finance Minister stressed the need for the early completion of projects falling under the umbrella of CPEC. Time is of essence in meeting project deadlines so that the economic benefits could reach to the people of both the countries and contribute towards overall economic growth and development, he stressed.

The Chairman CPEC Authority assured full support and assistance to the Chinese Ambassador for expediting progress in the communication and transportation sectors on the occasion.

Towards the end, the Finance Minister lauded China for its continuous support in provision of COVID-19 vaccine for fighting the disease effectively. He appreciated the continuous and unwavering support that China has extended to Pakistan during testing times. China-Pakistan bilateral relationship is an epitome of enduring friendship and brotherhood, he concluded.