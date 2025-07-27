CPEC enters second phase with focus on industrial development: Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, JUL 27: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that the second phase now centres on industrial cooperation, agriculture, information technology and social development, with particular emphasis on the advancement of Gwadar and the construction of economic zones.

During a meeting in Islamabad, the Chinese ambassador, Jiang Zaidong, called on Ahsan Iqbal. The session was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, along with senior delegations from both countries.

On this occasion, Iqbal said that the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been successfully completed. The Chinese ambassador observed that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China would continue to expand in the coming years.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that key decisions are expected in the upcoming meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), and that linking CPEC with Central Asia would contribute to regional economic stability.

He affirmed that the government had implemented firm measures to enhance the security of CPEC-related projects.

He also highlighted the significant potential in the mineral sector in and around Gwadar, stating that the establishment of modern infrastructure would enable the country to benefit fully from these resources.