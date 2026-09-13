CPEC 2.0 to open new avenues of Pakistan-China cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13: The next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can open new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and China in agriculture, technology, innovation, industry, digital connectivity, education and livelihoods, said Muhammad Zamir Assadi, media fellow of the China International Press and Communication Centre (CIPCC).

Addressing the annual event of the China NGO Network for International Exchanges (SIRONET), Assadi highlighted the importance of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC in promoting economic cooperation, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

He said CPEC had laid a strong foundation for Pakistan-China cooperation in energy, infrastructure, transportation, industrial development and connectivity, while CPEC 2.0 offered significant potential for expanding cooperation into emerging and people-centered sectors, said a press release issued here.

Assadi said China’s economic transformation had created opportunities for countries around the world through its manufacturing capacity, infrastructure, technological expertise, innovation, investment and large consumer market.

As a Pakistani media fellow who has closely followed Pakistan-China relations and CPEC, he said China had made significant contributions to Pakistan’s economic and social development through CPEC-related projects.

He highlighted Gwadar Port, Gwadar International Airport, vocational training centres, education and healthcare initiatives, saying around $25 billion had been invested in CPEC-related projects.

Assadi stressed that the success of BRI projects should not be measured only in economic terms but also by their ability to create opportunities, connect communities and promote sustainable development.

Highlighting SIRONET’s role, he proposed further strengthening the network as a bridge between Chinese and international civil society organizations, media professionals, scholars and think tanks.

He called for enhanced research cooperation, knowledge-sharing networks, scholar exchanges, joint research, fellowships and cultural programmes.

Assadi also urged SIRONET to promote people-centered cooperation by highlighting successful community-level initiatives and providing greater opportunities for civil society organizations to exchange ideas.

He expressed confidence that cooperation based on partnership, connectivity, mutual learning and shared opportunities would further strengthen Pakistan-China friendship and contribute to stronger ties between China and the international community.