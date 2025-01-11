CPEC 2.0: Pakistan, China review progress on five new corridors

BEIJING, JAN 11 /DNA/ – The 5th meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC) was held in Beijing on 10th January 2025. The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch, and Vice Foreign Minister of China, Sun Weidong.

The two sides reviewed with satisfaction the progress made since the fourth meeting of the JWG-ICC held in Islamabad on 21 January 2024. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the high quality development of CPEC 2.0, with its emphasis on industrialization and Special Economic Zones (SEZ’s) as well as on clean energy, agriculture and livelihood projects. The meeting also acknowledged the pivotal role of CPEC in promoting regional connectivity, win-win cooperation and common prosperity, including through partnerships with other countries.

The Foreign Secretary described CPEC as the cornerstone of China Pakistan economic cooperation as well as a shining symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

The Vice Foreign Minister highlighted the mutually reinforcing relationship of the five new corridors introduced under CPEC 2.0, namely growth, livelihood, innovation, open and green corridor with Pakistan’s national development framework centered on 5 E’s namely, Exports, E-Pakistan, Energy, Environment and Equity.

The two sides expressed the resolve to deepen cooperation in the fields of media, cultural exchanges and people-to-people linkages to accelerate the building of China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.=DNA

==============