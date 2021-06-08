COVID-19 infection rate falls below 3pc in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD : The number of COVID-19 cases is on the decline with every passing day as the positivity rate in Pakistan has dropped to its lowest 2.94 per cent during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 53 more people lost their lives and 1,383 new infections surfaced when 46,882 samples were tested during this period.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed to 935,013 after 1,383 people tested positive for the virus. 3,196 patients are in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

2,516 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 867,447.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab has reported a total of 342,805 cases, Sindh 324,535, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 134,781, Islamabad 81,806, Balochistan 25,893, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,538, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,655.