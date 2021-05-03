COVID-19 claims 79 more lives

ISLAMABAD, MAY 03 (DNA) – The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 87,953 with 4,213 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 5,842 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-nine corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 73 of whom were under treatment in hospital and six out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by the Punjab. Out of the total 79 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, 24 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 70 percent, Multan 74 percent, Gujranwala 57 percent and Mardan 80 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Lahore 59 percent, Mardan 70 percent, Peshawar 65 percent and Swat 63 percent.

Around 670 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. Some 45,954 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 16,469 in Sindh, 16,307 in Punjab, 7,794 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,815 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 558 in Balochistan, 385 in GB, and 626 in AJK.

Around 728,044 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.