“Court within Court on the cards”

PML N, PPP and JUI hopeful of consensus

DNA

LAHORE: The leadership of PML-N, PPP, and JUI met in Lahore to resolve their differences over proposed Constitutional amendments. Sources close to the discussions indicate that the parties are nearing a consensus and are expected to present a unified draft soon.

According to these sources, PML-N has agreed to the proposal of establishing Constitutional benches within the provincial high courts. However, the party remains opposed to the idea of creating a dedicated Constitutional Court.

However, the plan is to create a ‘court within court’ in the Supreme Court by creating a special bench of five or more judges to head the Constitutional bench. According to the plan the the judicial commission shall decide the formation of this bench, which may include any judge. Even the commission shall nominate head of the bench, which may not be the incumbent chief justice of the Supreme Court.

During an October 15 press conference, both Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hinted at progress on the draft but refrained from disclosing any specific details about the agreement. Meanwhile, JUI continues to view the proposal for Constitutional courts as unnecessary.