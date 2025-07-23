Court summons Omar Ayub and others in Oct 4, protest case

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (DNA):An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday summoned the absent accused on next hearing in a case against PTI leaders and workers pertaining to the arrest of October 4.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case regarding the matter. During the hearing, Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan Advocate, Zahid Bashir Dar and other lawyers appeared in the court on behalf of PTI workers.

Azam Swati filed a petition for exemption from attendance, while Omar Ayub was issued a notice to re-summon him for absence.

The court said that the case will be adjourned until Thursday, the rest of the accused should also appear. The defense lawyer said that all these workers are from Kashmir, Mardan and distant areas and cannot come tomorrow.

They do not have any arrangements to stay overnight in Islamabad either. The judge said that this is the party’s problem, they should make arrangements for their stay.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until Thursday.