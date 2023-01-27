Court sends Fawad Chaudhry to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD, JAN 27 (DNA): While rejecting the request to extend the physical remand of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, a district and session court in Islamabad has sent the former federal minister to jail on judicial remand in a case related to using threatening language against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members. Pronouncing his verdict reserved earlier in the day on Friday, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmad Raja ordered to send Fawad Chaudhry to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand. Earlier, the court reserved the verdict on the plea for extending the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in the case of spreading hatred against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Fawad Chaudhary’s request to open the handcuffs inside the courtroom was accepted. Lawyers for Fawad Chaudhry namely Babar Awan, Faisal Chaudhary, and Ali Bukhari were also present in the court room. “Fawad Chaudhary is spreading hatred against the constitutional institution. He is trying to create unrest. His statements pose a threat to the lives of the ECP officials,” the prosecutor argued before the court. “Fawad Chaudhary’s voice has been matched. His statement is on record. He has also confessed to his speech. No objection can be raised on the speech, for the accused himself has confessed to his statement,” lawyer for the ECP told the court. The prosecutor further argued before that court that the physical remand was very important for further investigation of Fawad Chaudhary case. “We were told that we work as a Munshi. We were threatened that we will be chased even in our houses. After the change of the government, such things are being said against the ECP,” the ECP lawyer told the court. “We were blamed too. We are being pressurised. Fawad Chaudhary is a senior politician, but no one is above the law. It is necessary to search the house of Fawad Chaudhry,” he added. “Other people are also included in Fawad Chaudhary’s statement,” he stated. At this, Babar Awan told the court that he was also included in the statement of Fawad Chaudhary. He argued before the court that Fawad Chaudhry was not Kulbhushan or a terrorist. “The face of Kulbhushan was not covered like that of Fawad Chaudhary. His statement is not of a single person but of group. The officials of anti-terrorism force have been deployed for Fawad Chaudhary,” he said. “The election commission secretary is also a servant of the servants of the government. The plaintiff in the case is a government employee. The public pays taxes, and the government officials enjoy. The public servants are meant to serve the public,” he remarked.===================