Court of arbitration issues clarifications on Pak’s request in Indus Waters Treaty case

ISLAMABAD, NOV 12 /DNA/ – In a significant development in the ongoing arbitration between Pakistan and India under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the Court of Arbitration has issued a decision providing clarifications on its recent landmark ruling.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, Pakistan has taken note of the Court’s recent Decision, which offers “helpful clarification on certain aspects of the Court’s ‘Award on Issues of General Interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty’.”

The referenced Award, published on August 8, 2025, addressed fundamental legal questions concerning the interpretation of the decades-old water-sharing pact.

In parallel with this clarifying decision, the Court also issued a Procedural Order. Pakistan noted that this order affirms the Court’s commitment to continuing the proceedings in a structured, phased manner. This approach is expected to ensure a thorough and methodical examination of the remaining technical issues in the case.

The arbitration was initiated by Pakistan to resolve longstanding disputes with India over the design and operation of certain hydroelectric projects on the western rivers—the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—which are allocated to Pakistan under the IWT. Pakistan has expressed concerns that these projects violate the Treaty’s provisions.

The recent clarifications from the Court of Arbitration are seen as a positive step towards bringing clarity and legal certainty to the implementation of the Treaty. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Pakistan remains committed to a peaceful resolution of the matter through the mechanisms provided for in the Indus Waters Treaty itself.

The world continues to watch these proceedings closely, as the outcome has significant implications for water security and diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.