Court extends Imran’s interim bail in judge threat case

ISLAMABAD, FEB 13 (DNA) — While granting exemption from personal appearance, a local court in Islamabad Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till March 9 next in the case of threatening a lady judge.

 

The court rejected the request of the prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant for Imran Khan. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 9 next. — DNA

