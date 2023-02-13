Court extends Imran’s interim bail in judge threat case
ISLAMABAD, FEB 13 (DNA) — While granting exemption from personal appearance, a local court in Islamabad Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till March 9 next in the case of threatening a lady judge.
The court rejected the request of the prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant for Imran Khan. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 9 next. — DNA
