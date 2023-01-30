Court awards rigorous imprisonment in drug smuggling case

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (JAN-30) – A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) in Attock on Monday sentenced ten years’ imprisonment and fine to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case. The accused Hayat Ullah was arrested by Fatehjang Police on October 23, 2022 in the case registered under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of chars from his custody. The Judge Additional session judge Fatehjang Syed Njaf Haider Kazmi after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded 10 years’ imprisonment and fine amounting to one lakh and fifty thousand rupees. During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state, argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence. He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency. The judge concluded that the prosecution had managed to prove the drugs smuggling charges against the convict and announced the verdict.

