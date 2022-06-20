Countrywide torrential rains from today

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted countrywide torrential rains from Monday due to a strong weather system entering the upper and central parts of the country.

According to PMD, the weather system will persist till Wednesday night. The National Disaster Management Authority also issued a similar alert, saying it had directed authorities to adopt rain-emergency measures to prevent any untoward situations during the rains.

Under the influence of the system, widespread thundershower with isolated hailstorms are expected in Islamabad; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan.

The advisory said that Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura,Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Multan would also receive heavy rainfall from Monday night to Wednesday.