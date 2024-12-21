Country moving ahead under PML-N leadership, leaving PTI’s hate narrative behind: Daniyal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, DEC 21 (APP/DNA):Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry Saturday criticized that the nation has categorically rejected the hate narrative of PTI, emphasizing that the country is moving forward under the PML-N leadership, with the people no longer swayed by PTI’s divisive tactics.

In an interview with a private news channel, Daniyal said the PML-N leadership has successfully steered Pakistan towards a path of progress and stability, leaving behind PTI’s toxic hate narrative.

He condemned PTI for employing intimidation tactics and spreading hatred, chaos and instability in the country.

Barrister Daniyal suggested that PTI’s tactics will no longer be effective as Pakistan continues to progress.

The country is moving forward and the government’s efforts are yielding positive results, he

mentioned.

PTI’s wishes, which are centered around creating chaos and disrupting the country’s progress, will not be

accomplished, he added.

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry strongly condemned the 9 May incident, where a brutal attack resulted in the martyrdom of several individuals.

Daniyal Chaudhry criticized PTI’s 11-year governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), stating that they failed to deliver any significant progress and instead brought destruction to the province.

He emphasized that PTI’s rule in KP was marked by a lack of development, poor governance and unfulfilled promises.

PTI has reached a dead end in politics, he said, adding, that PTI is exploiting ordinary people’s children for their interests while safeguarding their children abroad.

Daniyal Chaudhry praised CM Maryam Nawaz’ s leadership in Punjab and the Prime Minister’s efforts to put the country back on track.

He acknowledged Maryam’s vision for Punjab, where she aims to usher in a new era of progress and development.