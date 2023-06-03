Cotton crop over record 4.5 million acres of land sown in Punjab

LAHORE, Jun 03 (DNA): Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on

Saturday expressed satisfaction over the sowing of cotton crop over more

than 4.5 million acres of land in the province; a feat achieved after a

gap of 10 years.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, the chief minister said that secretary

agriculture as well as commissioners deserved appreciation for making

this happen. He also ordered a crackdown on the manufacturers and

sellers of spurious pesticides for a period of two months.

For this, he directed the inspector general of police, Punjab (IGP) to

hold meetings on a daily basis in order to make the crackdown more

effective. The meeting decided to set up stalls and centers for the sale

of genuine pesticides to farmers.

It was also decided to set up cells in three divisions of the province

to monitor the matters related to the cotton production.

CM Naqvi said that a Command and Control Center would be housed in the

office of additional secretary agriculture, south Punjab. He also

directed the concerned departments to ensure effective management in

order to attain maximum produce of the crop.

He said that the provincial government would ensure payment of

reasonable amount of money to the cotton farmers.

The meeting was briefed that in Sahiwal, Sargodha and Faisalabad, cotton

sowing target had been achieved 100 per cent, while in Multan it was 96

per cent; in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan 92 per cent each.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman told the meeting

that a system was being devised for the registration and online

reporting of cotton farmers.

Chief Secretary, the IGP, seniors member of Board of Revenue,

secretaries irrigation, livestock, food, finance, Lahore commissioner,

PITB chairman and other senior officials attended the meeting.