Cotton crop over record 4.5 million acres of land sown in Punjab
LAHORE, Jun 03 (DNA): Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on
Saturday expressed satisfaction over the sowing of cotton crop over more
than 4.5 million acres of land in the province; a feat achieved after a
gap of 10 years.
Chairing a meeting in Lahore, the chief minister said that secretary
agriculture as well as commissioners deserved appreciation for making
this happen. He also ordered a crackdown on the manufacturers and
sellers of spurious pesticides for a period of two months.
For this, he directed the inspector general of police, Punjab (IGP) to
hold meetings on a daily basis in order to make the crackdown more
effective. The meeting decided to set up stalls and centers for the sale
of genuine pesticides to farmers.
It was also decided to set up cells in three divisions of the province
to monitor the matters related to the cotton production.
CM Naqvi said that a Command and Control Center would be housed in the
office of additional secretary agriculture, south Punjab. He also
directed the concerned departments to ensure effective management in
order to attain maximum produce of the crop.
He said that the provincial government would ensure payment of
reasonable amount of money to the cotton farmers.
The meeting was briefed that in Sahiwal, Sargodha and Faisalabad, cotton
sowing target had been achieved 100 per cent, while in Multan it was 96
per cent; in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan 92 per cent each.
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman told the meeting
that a system was being devised for the registration and online
reporting of cotton farmers.
Chief Secretary, the IGP, seniors member of Board of Revenue,
secretaries irrigation, livestock, food, finance, Lahore commissioner,
PITB chairman and other senior officials attended the meeting.
