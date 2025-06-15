COSA hosts farewell golf for outgoing diplomats from 3 nations
ISLAMABAD, JUN 15 /DNA/ – Islamabad Corps Of Service Attache(COSA) hosted farewell Golf FOR outgoing DA’s OF South Korea, Czech Republic & Maldives.
DA of Malaysia , USA, Japan, Bangladesh Philippines, Kazakhstan, and Diplomats of Vietnam attended the Event=DNA
