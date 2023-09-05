Coronavirus is back: Pakistan reports 95 cases in one week

When the nation thought it had got rid of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, it appears to have reared its head again.

In the last week, Pakistan has reported 95 cases of the virus, while one person has even died of the disease.

According to the data released by the National Institute of Health, 8,285 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the country over the last week.

Out of these, 95 people tested positive for the virus. The positivity ratio of the disease was reported to be 1.15%.

According to the NIH, one person lost his life to Covid-19 over the last week. The deceased patient belonged to Lahore. Moreover, the condition of one more patient is reported to be critical.