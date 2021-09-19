Coronavirus Claims 71 More Lives, Infects 2,580 Others In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus claimed 71 more lives across Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, lifting the nationwide death toll to 27,206.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 55,027 samples were tested, out of which 2,580 turned out to be positive for the viral disease.

The country’s tally of infections rose to 1,223,841 after 2,580 new cases were reported.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 4.68 per cent, the NCOC said, adding the number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in the country stands at 4,964.

On Sept 15, the NCOC said the number of total vaccine administered across Pakistan had crossed 70 million doses.

A total of 70,402,987 shots have been administered, it added.