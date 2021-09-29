Coronavirus Claims 52 More Lives In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 52 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 27,690, According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

As per the latest figures released by the NCOC, 1,560 new infections were reported out of 48,836 tests conducted over the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours the positivity rate of 3.19 per cent. So far, Pakistan has conducted 19,333,471 COVID-19 tests.

The number of critical patients has dropped down to 3,948 from 4,015, while 2,970 people regained their health from the pandemic during the said period. Overall 1,167,189 Pakistanis have recovered their health.

Sindh remains the most affected province of the country with 456,897 COVID-19 new infections, followed by Punjab with 430,353.

KP has registered 173,548 infections so far and the federal capital has seen 105,287 new cases.

32,888 cases have emerged in Balochistan so far, 34,101 Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 10,311 cases have been reported in GB.

On Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to start Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 12 years and above.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, announced through his official Twitter account that the country’s top platform overseeing Covid response had decided to start vaccination of all children aged 12 years and older.