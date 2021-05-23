Corona vaccination center being established at Islamabad Press Club for journalists

ISLAMABAD: A Corona vaccination center is being established at Islamabad Press Club for journalists to protect media workers from the pandemic.

In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Planning Minister Asad Umar has issued directions in this regard.

He said the vaccination centre is being established on the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to protect journalists, who are also frontline workers, from the contagion.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that such facility will soon be made available for the legal fraternity.