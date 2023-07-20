Cop martyred, eight injured in Khyber district suicide attack

KHYBER: A cop was martyred, and eight others including policemen were injured in a suicide attack in the Bara Bazar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, police said Thursday.

The latest attack on the law enforcers occurred when police were checking people entering the tehsil compound — which houses the Bara Police Station, government offices, and a cell of the counter-terrorism department (CTD).

KP Inspector General Akhtar Hayat confirmed that the attack was led by two terrorists who entered the compound from the main and rear gates. Both of the terrorists were killed in the attack.

The police said that the bomb disposal squad and CTD teams were sent to the crime scene to ascertain the nature of the explosion.

Meanwhile, the Hayatabad Medical Complex administration said that a body and four injured — including three cops — were brought to the medical facility.

Earlier, some injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dogra Khyber Agency.

Initially, the police said that smoke was seen rising from the site of the explosion. They said that heavy firing was also reported after the explosion.

The KP police suffered another attack last night when two cops were martyred, and two others were injured in a firing incident in the Regi area of Peshawar.

Police said that unidentified armed men opened fire on the cops at the entry checkpoint near Regi Model Town Police Station and fled. The injured cops were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The martyred were identified as Head Constable Wajid and driver Farman.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks following Afghan Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 and called upon the interim rulers to take decisive actions against terrorists including the TTP responsible for cross-border attacks.

Terror activities in the country have soared by 79% during the first half of 2023, a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) showed.

Pakistani security forces have also stepped up their response against terrorism and killed at least 236 militants across the country while 295 suspected militants were also arrested during the first six months of 2023.