COP-29: PM Shehbaz, President Aliyev discuss regional, int’l developments

BAKU, NOV 13 /DNA/ – On the sidelines of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit (COP-29), Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a productive bilateral meeting with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Aliyev on successful holding of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. He commended President Aliyev’s vision and commitment to enhance international cooperation to address challenges posed by climate change.

The Prime Minister assured him that Pakistan being itself among the most affected countries due to climate change despite its negligible contributions, is committed to work with Azerbaijan and the international community on climate change related challenges.

Both leaders reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations. They expressed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, particularly in the areas of economic and defence cooperation; as well as people to people and cultural ties.

The Prime Minister praised the strong ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, expressing optimism about further enhancing cooperation in various fields, including technology sharing and joint ventures in renewable energy.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the escalating situation in the Middle East and other regional and international developments.